'SNL': Molly Shannon Brings Back Two Classic Characters

Molly Shannon brought back two of her classic characters for this weekend's Saturday Night Live. Sally O'Malley, the 50-year-old dancer who likes to kick, and Jeannie Darcy, the comedian you don't want to get started, both made comebacks in another strong Season 48 episode. There were also references to her other iconic characters sprinkled throughout the episode.

Darcy was featured in a pre-taped sketch parodying Chris Rock's live Netflix special. Jeannie Darcy: Selective Startage promises to have all of Darcy's best jokes. Unfortunately, none of them are very funny and they are all structured the same way. "Have you guys heard of this TikTok thing? The only TikTok I hear is my biological clock. Don't even get me started," Darcy told the completely silent crowd.

Later on, Sarah Silverman (Chloe Fineman) showed off Cardy's setlist. Of course, it's all just "Don't get me started" listed 10 times.

Shannon saved one of the best jokes for last. "I just got one of those new Tesla electric cars," Darcy said. "I couldn't get it started. Don't get me started. Don't even get me started."

O'Malley made her return in "Sally O'Malley: Jones Brothers." In this sketch, the Jonas Brothers' manager (Kenan Thompson) brought in O'Malley to help bring some maturity to their choreography. Those familiar with the O'Malley sketches of the past, Shannon played all the hits, from the ridiculously high waistline to her high kicks. The Jonas Brothers were very impressed with O'Malley's performance in a senior production of Annie.

"Sally, what 'little something' do you think you could ad?" one choreographer (Bowen Yang) asked. "Try five decades of dirty dancing and red pants-ing," she replied. "I've got half a century of sizzlin' in my lady shnizzle. There's nothing wrong with that. The Grand Canyon's got nothing on me."

The Jonas Brothers joined in, all wearing red outfits like O'Malley's. They even kicked as well as they could. Unfortunately, Nick needed to be fired and replaced... by O'Malley. "New Jonas Brother is 50-year-old woman!" read a headline at the end.

Shannon's episode featured a few other references to her time on the show. She struck her famous "Superstar" pose at the end of her monologue. The Please Don't Destroy team also hilariously paid tribute to her career with their "Molly Shannon 2K23" video game sketch. Martin Short also made a special cameo during the monologue.

The next new SNL episode airs on Saturday, April 15. Ana de Armas is hosting, with Karol G as the musical performer. New episodes air at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The episodes also stream live and on-demand on Peacock.