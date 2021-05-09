‘SNL’: Miley Cyrus Brings The Kid LAROI for a Stripped Down Performance of 'WITHOUT YOU'

✖

Miley Cyrus has been embracing a new sound in her Plastic Hearts era, and she brought that strutting bravado to the Saturday Night Live stage tonight. While she started out with a stripped-down Dolly Parton cover for the cold open, Cyrus kept the focus on her voice in her performances. Despite releasing arguably her most rock n' roll album to date, Cyrus kept it low-key in her first performance with The Kid LAROI as they sang a duet of the TikTok favorite "WITHOUT YOU."

Cyrus has been extremely candid about her experience making Plastic Hearts following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. "I’m not a vague person anymore," Cyrus told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "I am not the person I was yesterday. Everything changes me forever and I’ll never be who I was yesterday. In a way, every night before I go to sleep, I say goodbye to myself in a way, because it’s like that person’s done. There’s like a sadness to it sometimes because I do evolve really quickly because I’m very absorbent. Like I just take everything in."

"I have a fear of writing new music because what I’ve been is so large," she admitted later in the interview. "I’m really excited for this record to come out because it’s the most proud I could be of anything. And again, I just feel so much gratitude towards the collaborators who helped me create it."

Cyrus also revealed that making this album at 27 was a particularly loaded time. "That actually really made me want to get sober was because we’ve lost so many icons at 27. It’s a very pivotal time." she explained. "You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It’s an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that." Cyrus certainly brought that energy to the SNL stage tonight, proving once again that no matter what evolution she goes through, be it musical or emotional, she still has that distinct Miley flair.