Lauren Holly 'Thrilled' Viewers Continue to Find 'Dumb and Dumber' With Streaming Platforms (Exclusive)

After more than 25 years, Dumb and Dumber continues to prove itself with audiences new and old thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu reviving interest in the 1994 cult classic. Considered one of the best comedies of the '90s, the Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels-led movie offers more than just a barrel of laughs today. Serving as a gold standard for slapstick comedy and good old-fashioned toilet humor, Dumb and Dumber has embedded itself in popular culture, and actress Lauren Holly is incredibly grateful for the reception from fans nearly three decades later.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com for her upcoming series, Tiny Pretty Things, Holly revealed she was not only humbled to be a part of the laugh-out-loud comedy alongside Carrey and Daniels but in disbelief over its reception by fans in 2020, calling the whole thing "crazy."

"I feel so fortunate to have been a part of such an iconic comedy," she told us in our series, PopCulture @ Home. "I'm just so thankful and it was such a fun experience. I think the movie is hilarious and I don't mean to sound egotistical when I say that — but I think it's hilarious. There are not many of those comedy movies that make me actually laugh that hard, and I'm thrilled that people just continue to find it and love it."

While chatting with PopCulture last year for her Netflix series, Designated Survivor, Holly, who was best known at the time for her role in Picket Fences, shared the change of pace from drama to comedy was a welcomed one for her as she took on the role of Mary Swanson — the object of Harry (Daniels) and Lloyd's (Carrey) affections. Admitting that the cast and crew "laughed so much" on set, she revealed the stuff that didn't make it in was also "hilarious."

"That was just a good time had by all. We were like moving around locations in Colorado and Utah and it was just really fun," she said, later stating how everyone became so close-knit on set. "I think we started in May and finished at the end of July or something, and so we shot over Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend. And the whole group of us, including the directors and everybody, would rent houseboats for the long weekend on Lake Powell in Utah. We just had the best time."

Dumb and Dumber is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.