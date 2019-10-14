Fox News Reveals Who Will Fill Shepard Smith’s Time Slot After Sudden Exit

Shepard Smith made a surprising on-air resignation from Fox News last week, announcing that he was leaving the news network after 23 years with the company. It seemed to catch everyone in the industry off guard, and left a void in the 3 p.m. ET hour. That gap has now been filled, at least temporarily.

Existing Fox News anchors Bret Baier, Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Shannon Bream, Martha MacCallum, Bill Hemmer and John Roberts will essentially take turns hosting the hour vacated by Smith.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is going to remain a solid news hour, with our best news stars,” Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, told Variety. “Journalism is a huge part of the mandate here.” Wallace said that the rotating lineup will continue through this year and the network will likely find a full-time replacement for the hour with one, permanent host.”

“It was a tough day for a lot of people here,” Wallace said when asked about Smith leaving. “The thing about this place, there is a camaraderie, a ‘us against the world’ mentality. These are more like familial bonds as opposed to just passing, transactional relationships. That’s why it hit so hard with a lot of people.”

Smith made an emotional announcement at the end of his show Friday when he made his departure public. “Gathering and reporting the news has been my life’s work. 33 years. The past 23 right here, since the day we launched in 1996,” he said.

“Together with my colleagues we’ve written a first draft of history and endeavored to deliver it to you, while speaking truth to power without fear or favor, in context and with perspective. I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity,” Smith continued. “For handing me the breaking news reigns as managing editor, senior correspondent and chief news anchor for this network, I’m thankful and humbled.”

“I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News. After requesting that I stay, they obliged. Under our agreement, I won’t be reporting elsewhere at least in the near future. But I will be able to see more of Gio and Lucia and our friends and family. Then, we’ll see what comes along.”

He concluded his last time on air by saying, “Thank you for watching today and over the decades as I traveled to many of your communities and anchored this program, Studio B and Fox Report… plus endless marathon hours of breaking news. It’s been an honor and my pleasure.”