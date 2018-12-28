‘Sesame Street’ Viewers Convinced Grover Dropped F-Bomb on Air

Some Sesame Street viewers are convinced that furry, lovable Grover dropped an F-bomb on air, but others aren’t so sure.

During a recent episode of the kids TV series, Grover and Rosita were talking and Grover says, “Move the camera, yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea.”

However, some fans heard it as, “Yes, yes, that’s a f—ing excellent idea.”

Just saw this on reddit and it blew my mind. Is Grover saying “yes, yes, that’s a f**king excellent idea” or “yes, yes that sounds like an excellent idea.” I can hear both depending on which one I’m thinking in my head! pic.twitter.com/TAYR6U94Ti — Evan Edinger (@EvanEdinger) December 27, 2018

“Does Grover say ‘Yes, yes, that’s a f—ing excellent idea’ or ‘Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea? ‘ ” one Twitter user asked. “No joke it all depends on what you want him to say each time…”

“Every listen I do it sounds like he is dropping the F bomb. Grover literally said f—. I honestly don’t hear anything else. I listened like 20 times,” someone else joked.

The latest internet debate: which sentence do you hear Grover saying? 1. “Yes, yes, that’s a f**king excellent idea!” 2. “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea!” The debate is raging here on Reddit://t.co/lW2YPF2cY2 pic.twitter.com/hFkcTMHdMm — Spam (@SpamSpam) December 28, 2018

“Me: Ok 2018, we’re almost over, just a few more days, let’s not get even stupider- ‘Did Grover from Sesame Street actually say F—?? The Internet is divided!” another person tweeted.

“Wondering what it says about me that I’m more freaked out about whether Grover dropped an F-bomb on Sesame Street than what caused a massive blue-green light to appear over the NYC skyline,” a fourth Twitter user wrote.

the new Yanni v. Laurel? — some people swear they hear Grover saying, “that’s a f**king excellent idea.” i’m one of those people and i can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/b3OdPpvtYn — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 27, 2018

EW cited one social media commenter who attempted to explain why we have a tough time hearing the correct verbiage.

“What our brain is supposed to hear in this clip is ‘that sounds like an excellent idea.’ Our brain breaks that down into “that sa nds l ikean excellent idea!’ However, since Grover says that defining feature so fast, it turns into “that ‘sa f– kan excellent idea!’ If you listen closely, you can hear both at the same time… Our brain turns ‘ndsl’ into ‘fl’ because it happens too fast, and doesn’t care much about ‘L’ anyway …Congrats, you now know how Auditory Processing Disorder works!” the user explained.

Sesame Street representatives have reportedly not responded to the F-bomb controversy.