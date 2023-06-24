See 'Game of Thrones' Star's 130-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

Years after playing the hulking undead knight known as The Mountain on Game of Thrones, Hafthor Bjornsson has slimmed down quite a bit. Bjornsson was an elite competitor in the sport of strongman until retiring in 2020, and at six feet, nine inches tall and about 450 pounds, he had all the bulk befitting the title of "World's Strongest Man." However, in recent posts on his YouTube channel he has documented his weight loss journey and a different kind of challenge.

Bjornsson worked hard to maintain the size and strength required to perform feats of strength on the world stage, documenting his intense diet and exercise routine on social media. After retiring from the sport, Bjornsson sought a more balanced approach to health and fitness, and the results had his followers floored. Last year, he posted side by side photos of himself before and after losing about 130 pounds. He has continued to pursue different athletic goals since then.

"Full Thor vs. Half Thor," he joked. "Peak strength vs. Peak fitness."

Bjornsson didn't just lose the weight to get in shape – or even to sell fitness products and services. Last year, Bjornsson competed in a boxing match against his fellow retired Strongman competitor Eddie Hall. The two had competed against each other at the highest level of strength sports, and both decided to pursue combat sports after their retirement. They faced off on March 19, 2022 in Dubai, with Bjornsson winning by unanimous decision.

The fight practically promoted itself thanks to Bjornsson and Hall's history and their background in another sensational sport. They had competed against each other on the world stage many times, and Hall had won World's Strongest Man in 2017 – the year before Bjornsson finally took the title. Hall also held the previous world record for heaviest deadlift at 1,102.3 pounds, which Bjornsson broke in May of 2020 by Deadlifting 1,104.5 pounds – one kilogram heavier. Analysts praised Bjornsson for keeping a calm demeanor during the fight and sticking to the basics of boxing. It didn't hurt that he is seven inches taller than Hall and was still 23 pounds heavier than him at the time as well.

Since then, Bjornsson has maintained his lighter bodyweight even if he hasn't quite stayed in fighting trim at all times. The athlete injured himself earlier this year when he attempted to set a personal record on the bench press, tearing his pectoral muscle in a competition at his own gym. He has been documenting his treatment and recovery on YouTube and Instagram since then. It's still not clear what may be next for him after that.