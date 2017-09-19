Classic Ghostface Mask Coming to ‘Scream: The TV Series’

When MTV’s Scream: The TV Series heads into its third season, it will be bringing back one of the most iconic images from the original film series. As reported by Bloody Disgusting, the upcoming third season will feature the return of the “Ghostface” mask that debuted in 1996’s Scream.

Following the initial announcement that a TV series was being adapted from the franchise that Wes Craven created, fans were puzzled at what this adaptation would mean. Considering there were no cast members from any of the films reprising their roles, the show’s narrative was anyone’s guess.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rather than attempting to emulate a specific storyline from the films, Scream: The TV Series honored its namesake through its tone, humor and overall arc. The series featured a masked killer murdering people in a small town with no seeming connection to one another, all while the teenaged characters delivered witty dialogue.

The series even tried to honor the mask worn by the killers in the Scream films by crafting mythology about a character that was required to wear a similar looking mask in hopes of aiding a facial deformity he suffered, but fans never really bought into the new mask’s look.

The upcoming third season is going to be a reboot of the entire show, featuring all-new characters.

The new season revolves around Deion Elliot, a local star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time, threatening his hard-earned plans for his future — and the lives of his unlikely group of friends.

Another change for the upcoming season is that the series will be a limited six-part event, which will air in back-to-back broadcasts over the course of three nights.

Whether or not the new season will feature a connection to the original films is yet to be seen.

No premiere date has been announced, but the third season will debut sometime in March of 2018.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!