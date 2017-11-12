‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks Older Democrats in New Sketch

Saturday Night Live might have opened the show by taking a swing at the Trump administration and its Republican Party, but saved its most scathing political commentary for the opposing party — Democrats.

In what might shock viewers and Trump supporters who deem the show “too liberal” or “snowflake-y,” last night’s SNL featured a sketch the president would probably love for its parody of the political party.

After Tuesday’s elections were a much-needed win for Democrats on the anniversary of last year’s election, SNL mocked Democratic leaders for over-celebrating their wins.

“We’re back, baby!” Cecily Strong’s version of Dianne Feinstein declared in the ad, which also featured elderly party members as congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, and “team player” Donna Brazile.

While they had previously focused on “coastal elites,” they now promised to appeal to the “mouth-breathers” in places like Wisconsin.

“You love us again! And we haven’t felt this confident since the day before Trump won,” said Alex Moffat as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Larry David’s Bernie Sanders also made an appearance, saying he was not going to listening to anyone who’s not “politically correct,” while also taking a jab at himself for last week’s controversial monologue about “comics out there who think it’s okay to make jokes about concentration camps.”

“That guy should rot in hell,” David’s Sanders said.

Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton also made an appearance, pleading with voters for “just one more chance,” and “then maybe one more chance after that,” while former SNL alum Jason Sudeikis makes an appearance as former Vice President Joe Biden, yelling, “It’s Biden time!”

“And just wait until Bernie transfers his base of passionate millennial voters over to a new leader,” Pelosi said, before Sanders told Americans that if they liked it, they should have “put a ring on it.”