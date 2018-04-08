Aidy Bryant Channels Her Inner Cardi B in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch

Aidy Bryant brought the house down in this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, channeling her inner Cardi B during a taped sketch co-starring host Chadwick Boseman.

Even though Bryant grew up outside Phoenix, she brought out a Bronx accent and acted just like the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. In the end, Bryant sat for a chat with Cardi B, insisting they were now best friends. Cardi wanted nothing to do with her.

The sketch had fans at home rolling on the floor in laughter.

Like fellow first-timer and Black Panther co-star Sterling K. Brown earlier this year, Boseman is not known for starring in comedies. Aside from playing T’Challa in the hit Marvel movie, he also played real-life legends James Brown in Get On Up and Jackie Robinson in 42.

Boseman is not the first Marvel actor to host SNL. Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt have all hosted. Robert Downey Jr. was also a cast member for a season in 1985 when he was just 20 years old, although that did not quite work out as well as his turn as Iron Man.

Since Black Panther opened in February, the film has grossed $659.2 million domestically. It also made $631.2 million in foreign territories, bringing its worldwide total to $1.29 billion. It is now the top-grossing superhero movie of all time in the U.S., even beating The Avengers. It is also the fourth-highest grossing movie in U.S. history, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avatar and Titanic.

Boseman made his debut as Black Panther in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and will appear as him again in Avengers: Infinity War, which opens on April 27.

The film was already parodied on SNL when Brown hosted in March. Chris Redd played T’Challa in a “deleted scene” where he meets family members on the ancestral plane he never knew he had. Brown played T’Challa’s uncle in the film.

