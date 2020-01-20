SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston Gives Shoutout to Adam Sandler in Acceptance Speech Following Controversial ‘Uncut Gems’ Snubs

Jennifer Aniston gave a shoutout to her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler during the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, almost a week after he was shockingly snubbed at the Oscars for his performance in Uncut Gems. Although the performance earned Sandler some of the best reviews of his career, he has repeatedly missed nominations for the film. Aniston paid tribute to her friend when she accepted an award for Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

At the very end of her speech, before she left the podium, Aniston made sure to mention him. “Oh, Adam Sandler! Your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real, buddy,” Aniston said. “I love you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last year, Aniston and Sandler re-teamed for Murder Mystery, which was released by Netflix. It was their first film together since 2011’s Just Go With It.

“The idea always was what if the prototypical American couple kind of crash-landed into an Agatha Christie movie, and I think they are this sort of amazing blue-collar American couple,” Murder Mystery writer James Vanderbilt told The Hollywood Reporter about casting Sandler and Aniston in the film. “Nobody could play that as well as they could, so it was kind of a dream come true to have that.”

In Uncut Gems, Sandler gave a daring performance as Howard Ratner, a Diamond District jeweler with a dangerous gambling addiction. The performance earned Sandler plenty of attention from critics groups across the country, even winning Best Actor from the National Board of Review. However, the film was completely shut out by the Oscars, and Sandler has been snubbed by the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards.

After he was snubbed by the Oscars, Sandler’s reaction quickly went viral. Rather than complaining, he congratulated his Waterboy co-star, Kathy Bates for her nomination for Richard Jewell.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy,” Sandler tweeted. “Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.”

“I love you my Bobby Boucher!!!” Bates replied. “You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son.”

Aniston won her first SAG Award since 1996 on Sunday night. She previously won as a member of the Friends cast. In 2015, she was nominated for her role in the movie Cake. The Morning Show also earned Aniston a Golden Globe nomination.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images