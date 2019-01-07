Ryan Seacrest Called out on E!’s Golden Globes Red Carpet for Wearing Time’s up Bracelet

E! host Ryan Seacrest was called out on Twitter for showing his support for the Time’s Up movement with a bracelet, even though he was accused of sexual misconduct himself.

When you tune into #GoldenGlobes Twitter for the Sandra Oh content and find out Ryan Seacrest is wearing a Time’s Up Bracelet pic.twitter.com/GVG4RGyo3U — Ema O’Connor (@o_ema) January 6, 2019

“Ryan Seacrest is wearing? A Time’s Up bracelet? While everyone just kinda ignores that he was one of the accused men last year? SURE OK,” one Twitter user wrote.

“HOW is [Giuliana Rancic] unironically talking about Time’s Up TO RYAN SEACREST,” added another viewer.

“Ryan Seacrest wearing a Time’s Up bracelet – irony and hypocrisy seem to stock in trade for the #GoldenGlobes tonight,” another wrote.

Ryan Seacrest is wearing a time’s Up bracelet to the #GoldenGlobeAwards pic.twitter.com/yagt4rXQOK — andrew (@andrewcourtn3y) January 6, 2019

“Giuliana Rancic proudly showing her Time’s Up bracelet to Ryan Seacrest, like he isn’t one of the predators outed last year … guess everyone forgot about that,” another viewer pointed out.

“PROPS TO REGINA KING POINTING OUT THAT TIME’S UP PIN TO RYAN SEACREST,” another wrote, referring to the If Beale Street Could Talk actress.

In November 2017, an attorney for former E! Network stylist Suzie Hardy sent a letter to Seacrest, E! and NBCUniversal accusing him of sexual misconduct that lasted years until she was fired for reporting him in 2013. In February 2018, Hardy gave graphic details of what Seacrest allegedly did to her, including grinding his erect penis against her and groping her vagina.

In late January 2018, E! News said it conducted an internal investigation, which cleared Seacrest. The television personality also released a statement, accusing Hardy of demanding $15 million and denied her allegations.

“It’s been four months since I sent a letter to Ryan Seacrest and E! detailing the sexual assault and harassment I endured while I was Ryan’s personal stylist from 2007 to 2012,” Hardy wrote in a column for The Hollywood Reporter in March 2018. “I finally said ‘enough is enough’ and went public with my name and the ugly details of what I endured. And then … nothing.”

Despite the accusations, Seacrest continued to host red carpet coverage in early 2018, providing awkward moments with celebrities he interviewed. Seacrest also went on to host the first season of American Idol on ABC and continues to co-host Live with Kelly and Ryan with Kelly Ripa, who voiced her support for Seacrest after the allegations came out.

Time’s Up was established last year in the wake of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault, and founded by celebrities in response to a detailed report outlining Harvey Weinstein‘s numerous assaults over the years.

Just last month, it was reported that the movement raised more than $22 million for its legal defense fund, and raked in more than 800 volunteer lawyers.

