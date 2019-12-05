‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Fans Roast Fireball’s Appearance After He ‘Bullies’ Rudolph

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer fans are taking to social media to roast Fireball the reindeer’s appearance, after he “bullies” Rudolph. The classic film recently aired on CBS, and viewers quickly noticed how rude Fireball is. Many then started commenting about him online, with one asking, “If Rudolph is getting ostracized for his nose, then why isn’t Fireball getting teased for that piece on his head?”

Every year Fireball makes fun of Rudolph and I have to point out he’s the freak with HAIR #Rudolph #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/THOiRt0s27 — Peter A Lyon (@lyonpaa) December 3, 2019

“Fireball is the prick that befriends Rudolph during flying practice then turns on him once he sees his nose,” another user wrote. “A—hole!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Man… Santa was a bit of a jerk to poor Rudolph, because he was born different. His dad was a dick to him and the other reindeer were ass holes. Fireball was a backstabber,” someone else said. “Minus Clarisse who was into him and never once thought differently.”

Fireball is making a big deal out of that nose when his eyes are doing THAT? #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/WHPw3njSBF — ❄️🌲⛄ChestNate Praline⛄🌲❄️ (@CaffeiNateW) December 3, 2019

“Interesting that #Rudolph’s friend is named Fireball but yet he’s the one without the red nose,” another user wrote.

“Rudolph gets bullied for his nose but no one makes fun of that one reindeer named Fireball of all things,” a fifth watcher noted.

My dad: You know what really bothers me? Me: What? My dad: Why is Rudolph’s name Rudolph when there is a reindeer named fireball… not that it sounds better but that’s a missed opportunity… PLUS IT’S HIS FRIEND! Me: Are you okay? — Haley Gaito (@Haley_Gaito) December 4, 2019

The “bullying” aspect of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has been an arguable point over the past few years, and many fans have taken to defending the film from those who criticize it as such.

“I know it’s supposedly a ‘bully show’ now, but I am going to watch a shunned reindeer overcome adversity and help Santa save Christmas in #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer,” one fan recently tweeted,

“One of my favorite pastimes is reading Tweets during #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer. People applying 2019 norms means a lot of hating on Santa, Donner, and Coach Comet,” another viewer stated.

“I have a soft spot for #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer because I was the fat kid who was mocked and wasn’t picked to participate until I turned out to be useful because of my brains,” someone else said sarcastically.