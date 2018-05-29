Valerie Jarrett Addresses Roseanne Barr’s Tweet for the First Time

Valerie Jarrett has broken her silence after Roseanne Barr tweeted out a racial message directed at her, subsequently leading ABC to cancel Barr’s sitcom Roseanne.

Jarrett will appear on the MSNBC town hall special Everyday Racism in America on Tuesday night, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At the special’s taping, Jarrett addressed Barr’s comment and the resulting backlash.

“This should be a teaching moment,” Jarrett told the crowd in attendance. “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense. The person who’s walking down the street minding their own business and they see somebody cling to their purse, or want to cross the street, or every black parent I know who has a boy who has to sit down and have a conversation, ‘the talk’ as we call it, and as you say, those ordinary examples of racism that happen every single day.”

She added, “I think that’s why I’m so glad to be here this evening talking with all of you.”

Jarrett then steered the conversation to a grander view, encouraging citizens to push for change at the highest levels and in their entire everyday lives.

Jarrett added, “Tone does start at the top, and we like to look up to our President and feel as though he reflects the values of our country. But I also think that every individual citizen has a responsibility too, and it’s up to all of us to push back. Our government is only going to be as good as we make it be. And as Reverend always taught me, you have to be— people on the inside have to push hard and people on the outside have to listen.”

Jarrett’s comments are expected to air during the special, which premieres at 9 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday morning, Barr joked that Jarrett, a former Barack Obama adviser, was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and The Planet of the Apes.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote.

Barr has since apologized for the remark and left social media in the midst of the backlash.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

Barr then reiterated her apology and claimed she was leaving the social media platform.

“I apologize,” Barr wrote. “I am now leaving Twitter.”