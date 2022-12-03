'Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist': Cast Members Tease What to Expect From Christmas Film (Exclusive)

The deputies in Reno are getting in on the Christmas action this year. On Saturday, Dec. 3 Comedy Central will premiere the new Christmas film Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist, and the bulk of the gang is back, including a cast member who made a huge impact during the show's original run. PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to the cast of Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist, and they teased what fans can expect from the movie.

"Well, among a lot of great things about it, it is the glorious return of Nick Swardson as Terry, which is hard to overstate," Thomas Lennon, who plays Dangle, exclusively told PopCulture. " We have a wonderful appearance by Jim Jefferies. You get to see me in a leather diaper. Lennon also jokes that "Niecy Nash from Dahmer is in it." Nash is known for playing Deputy Raineesha Williams on Reno 911! and was one with the show for its entire run. It also stars Wendi McLendon-Covey who plays Deputy Clementine Johnson.

Carlos Alazraqui, who plays Deputy James Oswaldo Garcia, reveals the movie will have some gore. "I recall somebody stepping off of a vehicle and it doesn't end well for that person," he said. "And then it just spirals out of control from there. There's a little gore there."

Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist will have its share of antics, but there's is an actual plotline. Swardson returns as an "angel" to show Dangle how the lives of the other deputies would be if he never existed. Cedric Yarbrough, who plays Deputy Sven Jones, said his character's life would be "Tons of all White women just fixing the ring of Jones," with a sherbet-colored suit."

But did the Reno 911! cast think they would ever do a Christmas movie? "I did not see it coming," Mary Birdsong, who plays Deputy Cherisha Kimball said. The cast also said the movie was shot in August which made things a little challenging when it comes to the weather in Los Angeles. "At one point, Ian [Roberts] is in a horse costume that was about, made it 500 degrees hotter than it actually goes," Birdsong explained. "And so you're just sweating and just dripping. But yeah, it was fun despite that."

Roberts, who plans Sergeant Jack Declan, revealed his favorite scene in the film which involves a chimp. "I always like anything where I think I never would've come up with it," he said. " And so that appeals to me because it's like, what the f—? Why? How is there a chimp in a sack? And I like the little joke there that everybody takes it in stride as though it's pretty, oh you know, happens a few times a year."

And in typical Reno 911! fashion, the characters don't become changed individuals after experiencing Christmas in Reno. "The problem is if we learn things, then we have to get better at stuff," Lennon said. "And it's really great that we just don't ever, ever, ever... By the way, I don't, we don't, actually... There's a huge heist in this movie that we do not crack."