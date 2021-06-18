✖

Rege-Jean Page says his family wasn't as happy as the many Bridgerton viewers to see those steamy sex scenes in the Netflix series. The actor admitted in a roundtable conversation for The Hollywood Reporter he wasn't well prepared to see himself on screen and in the buff for some of the scenes in the period piece. "No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared, and I was there," Page shared. "I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of Bridgerton; I’m not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself. It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed."

His family on the otherhand, was looking for a different feeling as audience members –– taking in Page's full figure wasn't exactly on the menu. "My family doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they’ll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy," he said of their reactions. While he didn't get into his parents' thoughts on the show's famous "I burn for you" scene, he did recently clear the air on whose character actually said the famous four words.

For Variety's Making of a Scene, Page got right to the point saying, "I do not say, 'I burn for you.' It's not my line!" It's actually Pheobe Dynevor, who plays Daphne, who gives the line in the fifth episode of the series. "Everyone clearly was feeling very burned for, which I’ll take as a compliment," Page joked.

"The key to dialogue like that is just to make it as organic and as real as possible," Dynevor explained of her delivery. "There's no other way to play saying a line like that than to make it an inward feeling." Though, at the time of her reciting, Dynevor says she had no idea that it would be the line everyone remembered. "You have no idea what lines people are going to care about," Dynevor added of the line becoming such a fan favorite. "That was surprising to me. It wasn't like I saw 'I burn for you' in the script and was like, 'This is what people are going to talk about.'"