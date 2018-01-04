FOX Plotting ‘New Iteration’ of ‘Prison Break’

FOX is working to keep Prison Break alive.

The network is developing a “new iteration” of the series, president of entertainment Michael Thorn revealed Thursday at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Pasadena, California.

No details have been provided yet, but the announcement comes on the heels of months of speculation about Prison Break‘s future.

In December, star Dominic Purcell teased that a second revival (aka Season 6) is in the early stages of development. The actor posted the series’ logo on Instagram and added the not-so-cryptic caption: “#PrisonBreak 6. In the works.”

Though FOX never officially ordered a sixth season of the show, Fox Television Group CEO Dana Walden said in May that the network would “definitely consider doing more episodes.” She also said that the thriller series was never meant to be thought of as an every-season show. “We want to make it special,” she said, with hiatuses between stories.

If you recall, Prison Break was wrapped up after four seasons in 2009, but it was revived when the producers and actors approached the network pitching a new chapter in the characters’ lives. The revival came in the form of a shortened season, and despite bringing back Lincoln Burrows (Purcell) and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) for yet another escape attempt, it didn’t meet expectations.

However, Miller, who also stars on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, said in the past that he’s prepared to come back for more seasons when the time is right.

“I wouldn’t rule it out. I feel like there’s more story there and now we’re talking about multiple generations,” he said. “There are a lot of different directions that we could go, but I’m not in favor of exploring any of that unless there’s something awesome that we can sink our teeth into.”