Prime Video to Adapt Classic Comedy Into New TV Series

Calvin’s is back open for business.

Prime Video has assembled the main cast for its upcoming reboot/sequel of Barbershop, the classic comedy franchise that began in 2002 starring Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson, and Cedric the Entertainer.

The new series will star Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America) as the protagonist, with Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show), Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live), E.J. Bonilla (The Old Man) and Brett Gray (On My Block) as series regulars.

The original film series, which released four movies from 2002 to 2016, focused on the employees and clientele of a barbershop on the South Side of Chicago owned by Calvin Palmer Jr. (Ice Cube).

The new series will see Fowler star as Travis “Trav” Porter, whose grandfather worked at Calvin’s back in the day. Now, he wants to follow in his grandpa’s footsteps and become a well-known figure in the beloved barbershop. The show’s synopsis reads: “And while the barbers are new, the shop remains just as lively, the customers just as argumentative, and the fades are still the dopest in the city — because at Calvin’s, the community comes together for way more than just a haircut.”

The series is written and produced by Marshall Todd, who co-wrote the original movie. Kevin Hart is also producing the series, and Max Searle (Dave) will co-showrun and produce as well.

More details on the new Barbershop are still yet to come.