Michael Emerson Talks His Roles in 'Fallout' and 'Evil' and Playing Villainous Characters (Exclusive)

Michael Emerson uniquely captures audiences with his portrayal of complex, often villainous characters on television. From the iconic Benjamin Linus in Lost to his current roles in the hit Fallout series and the thrilling Evil, Emerson has carved a niche for himself as a master of enigmatic and morally ambiguous roles.

As Emerson explained to PopCulture in an exclusive interview, complexity draws him to these kinds of characters: "I think it's complexity, really. It just, I, I hardly know what to do with good guys, but the villains usually are playing on several levels. They have their subterfuges and their camouflage, the lies they tell, the deceptions they weave. I just like all of that. They live in a world of a game sort of, and I like playing in that. And, sort of poking and prodding the people around me and seeing how I can make things happen. I like mischief makers. It's just fun."

In the popular Fallout series, based on the globally popular video game franchise, Emerson embraces the role of Dr. Bildtzig, a character that captured his imagination from the outset. "When [Jonathan Nolan] came to me and said, 'I have this part for you, I think it'll interest you.' There's a dog in it. It seemed every time, everything I do for Jonathan, I have a dog. I have a dog and I have a limp. So, it was true to form. And he said, we're going to make an artificial head for you. And I thought that sounded pretty cool. Like fun. It's not that much fun, but it was a cool idea."

Despite his unfamiliarity with the Fallout video games, Emerson's decision to take on the role was largely influenced by the pedigree of the project and the opportunity to work with the talented Jonathan Nolan. "I heard it was globally popular. And I know it must have had some political and artistic weight if Jonathan Nolan was going to pursue it because he goes after serious themes. And I just think he's such a good writer."

(Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for for Paramount+)

Emerson's approach to portraying these intricate characters is rooted in his theatrical background, where he honed his skills in bringing depth and nuance to complicated roles. "I'm listening as if the text is musical notes, and I'm an instrument, and I'm trying to hear the best way the instrument plays those notes in a way that is musical notes. that grabs the attention and leaves the audience wondering a little bit."

While his performances often carry a sense of foreboding and darkness, Emerson also recognizes the importance of fun and humor in his work. "I try to make sure there's humor, if possible, and I suppose one of the differences between the character I play in Evil and the character I played on Lost is that Leland Townsend, who is seemingly the devil or very close to the devil, he seems to be having a hell of a good time. So I like that tension between dastardly deeds and funniness."

In the fourth and final season of Paramount+'s supernatural drama Evil, Emerson's character, Leland Townsend, takes center stage as he grapples with raising a potentially demonic child. "Well Leland, my character gets a taste of what it's like to raise a difficult child who's possibly a demon. It's funny that way. Also kind of horrifying."

(Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS via Getty Images)

Emerson's journey to becoming a celebrated character actor was unconventional, marked by years of perseverance and dedication to his career. Reflecting on his breakout role as Ben Linus in Lost, he acknowledges its profound impact on his work: "Well, it went a long way to making my career in the world of television. I think I was working already, but that one was so visible and how I came to have the role and the kind of role it was and the kind of show it was. Made it a story unto itself."

His advice for aspiring actors seeking to emulate Emerson's success is simple yet poignant: "Find out if you really love it. And I don't mean the results of it. I mean the process of it. Are you really interested in spending your life learning lines and showing up early on a set or going to rehearsal, all of that. If you do love it, then my advice would be to be patient. And to be kind to yourself and not be too focused on what other people are doing, or their path, or their skyrocketing to stardom or anything like that, because your path is going to be yours and yours alone."

While saying goodbye to the world of Evil, Emerson remains open to the endless possibilities that lie ahead, driven by his love of his craft. "The future is a blank slate for me. Once I finish in a week or two, I'll be done with Evil forever. And I have no jobs lined up. I'm not overly worried about that. Something will come."

With his memorable portrayals, Emerson has witnessed the mark he has made on audiences over a decades-long career. "The impact that it has already had, is that people remember me. They had some thrills and chills. They had some laughs. They stopped me on the street. They say, 'you were great in that thing. I don't know your name.' And I say, that's as it should be. They remember the characters."