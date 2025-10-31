PBS Sets Big Veterans Day TV Special

PBS will be celebrating Veterans Day in a special way.

The network will be airing the special American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Airing on PBS and streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app, American Heart in WWI has powerful storytelling, “breathtaking music, rare and iconic archival film and images, unforgettable characters, and meticulously researched history.” The special is a “panoramic musical and visual account that brings America’s World War I story to life.” It’s created, written, and narrated by historian John Monsky and directed for the stage by Tony winner Michael Mayer.

The special was filmed at Carnegie Hall in April by the Academy Award-winning RadicalMedia. The 60-piece Orchestra of St. Luke’s participated, alongside a cast that includes Adam Chanler-Berat, Nicholas Christopher, Micaela Diamond, Gracie McGraw, and Diego Andres Rodriguez. It was conducted by music supervisor and arranger Ian Weinberger. American Heart will showcase dozens of songs from the period by composers Irving Berlin, James Reese Europe, George M. Cohan, and others.

Additionally, it will include rare archival film of American soldiers and WWI figures, as well as historic flags from the period and a narrative rich with twists and turns. The special “captures the voice of a generation set adrift, forever changed and looking for answers.”

American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute will stream simultaneously with the broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO.

The special is produced for television by RadicalMedia and for the stage by American History Unbound. Executive producers are Jon Kamen, John Monsky, Dave Sirulnick, Meredith Wagner, and Karla Zambrano. John Monsky is the creator, writer, historian, and narrator. Michael John Warren directs the television production, and it was directed for the stage by Michael Mayer. Ian Weinberger serves as music supervisor, conductor, and arranger. Declan Quinn serves as director of photography, and Spencer Averick as editor. Lighting design by Mike Baldassari.

This will be a great way to honor those who have fought for the country, and to learn more about the history of the U.S. Make sure to tune in to American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app.