Pauley Perrette: ‘NCIS’ Alum’s New Co-Star Jaime Camil Sings Her Praises

Jane The Virgin star Jaime Camil celebrated getting the opportunity to star with former NCIS actress Pauley Perrette in her new CBS pilot, Broke.

“Words can’t describe how happy and blessed I feel to be sharing the screen with you [Perrette],” Camil, who plays the charismatic actor Rogelio De La Vega on The CW dramedy, wrote on Twittter Wednesday. “Having your talent, personality and beautiful soul in the show makes us sooo happy [praying hands] [smiling face emoji]. Thank you for saying yes to this adventure.”

Perrette also shared a photo of herself and Camil on the set Wednesday.

Words can’t describe how happy and blessed I feel to be sharing the screen with you @PauleyP Having your talent, personality and beautiful soul in the show makes us sooo happy 🙏🏼☺️ Thank you for saying yes to this adventure 🙌🏼🍾 @CBS #cbscomedy https://t.co/Eu9CIC7KKV pic.twitter.com/sGAkpaYqEx — Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) March 7, 2019

“Coming soon… me and [Camil] [smiley emoticon] love love love!!!!” she wrote.

Perrette also replied to Camil’s tweet, adding, “Brother, [Camil] I went with the nicest most decent people in Hollywood. YOU and the team!”

Perrette signed on to star in Broke Wednesday. The new project comes from Jane The Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and Will & Grace executive producer Alex Herschlag. It will be produced by CBS TV Studios and Propagate.

The pilot was written by Herschlag and directed by Victor Gonzalez (Last Man Standing, George Lopez). Camil will star as Miguel, a trust fund baby suddenly cut off by his father so he and his wife can move into a condo owned by her estranged sister, Jackie.

Perrette will play Jackie, a “tough, sharp-witted, loving but struggling single mom with a 9-year-old son.” She also manages a bar, and has a short-fuse. She is not happy when her rich sister suddenly moves in with her snobby husband. Still, she remembers they are family and understands how important it is to help her.

If Broke makes it to the small screen, it would mark her return to television after 15 seasons on CBS’ NCIS. She starred as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto and was one of the show’s most popular characters. Her final episode aired back in May 2018 drew 14.8 million viewers and a 1.6 18-49 rating, the show’s biggest audience in almost 15 months, TVLine reported.

Before the episode aired, Perrette thanked her fans and praised the character she played.

“Abby’s legacy is going to be forever,” the actress said. “The effect that she’s had around the world, especially in young girls pursuing math and science. There [are] young women out there who’ve gotten their degrees and are in the field of science and math and forensics because of this TV character.”

According to Deadline, networks were trying to get Perrette for a new show. She was interested in starring in a multi-camera sitcom after starring on a drama for than 15 years.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Twitter/Pauley Perrette