Our 8 Favorite TV Dads

Let’s celebrate the small-screen’s best dads.

TV has seen every cut of father over the years, from classic dads like Andy Taylor (The Andy Griffith Show) and Mike Brady (The Brady Bunch) to ’80s sitcom favorites like Danny Tanner (Full House) and Carl Winslow (Family Matters). We’ve even seen some unique animated dads like Bob Belcher (Bob’s Burgers) and George Jetson (The Jetsons).

With all those amazing dads to choose from, they all can’t fit on a list. However, we selected five of our favorites patriarchs from the last few decades Whether they’re a superhero’s dad, a goofy dad or even a yellow-skinned cartoon dad, these guys all shine in their own ways.

1. Red Forman (That ’70s Show)

Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) is simultaneously terrifying and hilarious father figures we’ve ever seen on the small screen. He’s the perfect bitter old man who balances care for his son Eric with a lot of verbal abuse. (There’s no telling how many times he has threatened to stick a foot in someone’s ass.) Personality quirks aside, he always tries his hardest to keep food on the table and look out for his son’s (and his friends’) best interests.

Favorite Dad Moment: Agreeing to take in Eric’s friend Hyde with a hilarious, explicit-filled rant.

2. Sandy Cohen (The O.C.)

Peter Gallagher as Sandy Cohen in ‘The O.C.’ (Credit: Fox)

Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher) is hands down the wisest dad on this list. He’s a public defense attorney by day and a caring father/husband by night. To top that off he’s a surfer and can schmear one hell of a bagel. As if all that wasn’t enough, he convinces his wife to let the family take in Ryan Atwood, a troubled youth who has no home to go back to. He’s always there for advice, always chooses the moral high ground and is always there for someone in need. Oh, and he’s got the cheesy dad jokes down to an artform.

Favorite Dad Moment: Every bagel and bit of wisdom prepared in the Cohens’ kitchen, ever.

3. Homer Simpson (The Simpsons)

Now, before we go any further: Yes, Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) chokes his kid and is a complete buffoon. Not the best starting point for a great TV dad, but over the last 30 years, Homer has chalked up enough great dad moments to make him one of our favs.

He’s a hilarious character at his core, from his many get-rich-quick-schemes to his fascination with a pet pig. He’s saved the town of Springfield from disaster on multiple occasions (despite the fact he may or may not have caused most of those disasters). And no matter how much crap Bart and Lisa give their overweight goof of a father, they still love him to death.

Favorite Dad Moment: When he works a humiliating mall Santa job to try and give his kids the Christmas they deserve.

4. “Uncle Phil” Banks (Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

Pictured: (l-r) Will Smith as William ‘Will’ Smith, James Avery as Philip Banks in ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ (Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank)

Phil Banks (James Avery), better known as “Uncle Phil,” is a great dad like few others in TV. Not only has he built a tremendously successful life for his family and raised his children right, he also stepped up to do the right thing. Taking in his nephew Will (Will Smith) and being more of father to him than his actual father was a tremendous act that few could match.

Best Dad Moment: Confronting Will’s real father about his failings and then comforting Will when his dad leaves him let again.

5. Phil Dunphy (Modern Family)

‘Modern Family’ cast (Photo by Peter “Hopper” Stone/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

All the dads on Modern Family are special in their own ways, but they don’t quite have the charm of Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell). The father of three is always trying his hardest to be the fun dad who relates to his kids, and simultaneously succeeds and fails in the best ways. He’s a joy to watch on screen, especially when he breaks the fun facade to show his true feelings for his family.

Best Dad Moment: Busting out his High School Musical moves to show his kids he’s a “cool dad.”

6. Joe West (The Flash)

Jesse Martin as Joe West in ‘The Flash’ (Credit: The CW)

Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) is the best dad in superhero television today. Not only is he the father of daughter Iris and son Wally, he takes in young Barry Allen and becomes the guiding figure in his life. He’s a dedicated police detective committed to keeping his loved ones safe, no matter the cost. He serves as Barry’s go-to confidant and does whatever he can to aid in Barry’s life as The Flash.

Best Dad Moment: Doing all he can to make room for his estranged son Wally after his ex-wife passes.

7. Bo Bennett (The Ranch)

Sam Elliott in ‘The Ranch’ (Credit: Saeed Adyani / Netflix)

Bo Bennett (Sam Elliott) from The Ranch is not always the easiest dad to have, but at the end of the dad, he is great at it. His brand of tough love can be hard to swallow, but at the end of the day, everything he does is to help prepare his boys for life after he’s gone.

Best Dad Moment: Forgiving his sons time and time again despite their numerous screw-ups.

8. Fred Andrews (Riverdale)

Ed Araquel/The CW

While most parents on Riverdale are from the worst cut possible, Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) is heads above the rest. He does all he can to keep his construction business afloat and all his workers employed, all while keeping his sons Archie (KJ Apa) on the right track.

Best Dad Moment: Literally taking a bullet for Archie when encountering the Black Hood.