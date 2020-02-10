Oscars 2020: Eminem’s Surprise Performance Lights up Social Media

Rapper Eminem made a completely surprising appearance at the Oscars, performing his own Academy Award-winning song “Lose Yourself” from 8 Mile. The song did not have any link to any nominated film, leaving to some completely puzzled reactions on social media. The film marked its 18th anniversary in November.

Eminem’s performance came after a montage of memorable music moments introduced by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The montage ended with scenes from 8 Mile, which led to a clip from Deliverance, in which Burt Reynolds said “Lose yourself.” Then Eminem and his band arose from the stage to perform “Lose Yourself.” Of course, the curses in the song were censored.

Members of the audience clapped along and some sang along with Eminem.

Coincidentally, when Eminem won the Oscar, he was not in the audience to accept. He mentioned that in his tweet after his performance.

“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me [The Academy]. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here,” the rapper wrote.

Viewers at home were very puzzled by Eminem’s inclusion at the Oscars.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“Collective Confusion”

I am loving everyone’s collective confusion about that Eminem performance #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nNHXcjh05u — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 10, 2020

why is eminem performing?? what is the connection. is it just to give us reaction shots of Scorsese reconsidering the life choices he’s made that led him here — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 10, 2020

“Sweet Treat”

Eminem performance at the @Oscars2020_ was sweet treat. — Kareen_Iam (@kboogy_iam) February 10, 2020

Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman, and Eminem walk into a bar — molly (@isteintraum) February 10, 2020

“Your Turn…”

@Eminem literally just got a standing ovation at the #Oscars 🤩🙌🏼 — Red_Fox_LLC (@RedFox_Ent) February 10, 2020

Not the Only One Looking Away

wow I did the same thing when I had to see eminem perform pic.twitter.com/rgM2D1QT1K — mykola (@x09w9) February 10, 2020

Scorsese Falling Alseep?

Don’t care why he was there, @Eminem is a national treasure! — Ancora Imparo (@MadFatTeacher) February 10, 2020

“Imma Head Out”

Eminem starts rapping. All the old white people pic.twitter.com/djP5cbEgtu — Brian Parent Jr. (@drumtech890) February 10, 2020

Lose Yourself is the most commercially successful Oscar winning song ever. From the movie 8 Mile. #eminem #Oscars that’s why pic.twitter.com/qsamnH3Heq — Sandy Kretschmer (@my_witzend) February 10, 2020

“Guess Who’s Back!”