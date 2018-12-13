‘One Day at a Time’ Season 3 to Premiere on Netflix in February

Netflix has revealed that Season 3 of One Day at a Time is set to premiere on the streaming service in early 2019.

According to TV Line, the hit comedy series will return on Feb. 8 for a brand new 13-episode season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One Day at a Time is a modern remake of a classic sitcom by the same name, with the story updated to focus on a Cuban-American family.

The cast features Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rita Moreno.

Machado spoke to Gold Derby about the show earlier this year, opening up about the shooting Seasons 1 and 2 under different social and political climates, saying that she did not “think it felt different” at all.

“I didn’t even think about it because the truth of the matter is, these are stories that have always been important in our community and so I think because of what’s going on in the world it has become more important to maybe other people outside of the community,” she explained.

“But absolutely I was more worried about doing as well as we did the first season,” Machado added. “I was more worried about the sophomore year more than anything, ’cause I knew that it was gonna be great, I just was like, ‘Wow, it was so great the first season, let’s hope that it stays on that level.’”

She also stated that when it came time to shoot Season 2, she was prepared to go “along for the ride, because they kept telling me the second season, the first half, was going to be very light, but it’s gonna be light because then we’re gonna get into some heavy stuff.”

“So I just had to trust the ride because the first season was serialized, so we were all leading up to quinceañera,” Machado added. “Second season I felt we had a lot of different topics going on, which was awesome. The show grew and it was elevate in another kind of way and you got to see Penelope be a little sillier, have a little more fun, and then you got the sucker punch at the end of the second season, so I went along for the ride.”

She shared her thoughts on the heavy subject matter the show tackles as well, specifically addressing an episode where her character stopped taking depression medication and suffered the effects of it.

“I love stuff like that. Are you kidding me, I’m an actress! I get so excited when I see something that I can get into. I think it was not that difficult to prepare for it,” Machado said. “I don’t suffer from depression but I certainly have days where I’m down and I feel like I’ve gotta stay inside and just regroup. But I just think life prepared me for that. I know a lot of people that suffer from it, and just life prepared for it.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of One Day at a Time are currently streaming on Netflix.