Watch O.J. Simpson ‘Confess’ to Murdering Nicole Brown

A highly controversial and shelved “confession” interview that O.J. Simpson gave about the murder of Nicole Brown will air Sunday and you can watch a clip now.

The interview, titled O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession, is from a 2006 interview Simpson filmed with Judith Regan, a book publisher who worked with Simpson on If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, a book that hypothetically recounts, in his own words, the story of Simpson committing the murders of Brown and Ron Goldman.

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession was an extension of that book which was eventually published in 2007.

In the clip from the soon-to-air interview, Simpson stresses that this is “difficult” for him to speak about, and he thoroughly expresses that his words are all merely “hypothetical,” as shared by TMZ.

After clarifying that he understands viewers will “feel whatever way they’re gonna feel” about the ensuing conversation, Simpson mentions a man named Charlie (presumed to be a false moniker in the event that it represents someone in real life).

He then goes on to say that “Charlie” told him about something happening at Brown’s house that had to “stop.” The clip ends here, as to entice viewers to tune in when the special airs Sunday on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

A few months ago, Cuba Gooding Jr. shared some words of wisdom for Simpson, warning, “You’re gonna have to be held accountable.”

A TMZ cameraman caught up with Gooding Jr. as he was exiting an L.A. restaurant and filled him in on Simpson’s recent altercation in Las Vegas where he got into a fight with a bartender.

The 49-year-old actor shared some wise words to live by. “You just gotta live a pure life. Be accountable. Look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘That’s the person that I started this career with and hopefully that’ll be the same person I end up as,’ ” he said.

Gooding Jr. famously portrayed the ex-football player in the FX drama The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. That performance even earned him an “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie” award nomination at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards.

When asked if he ever met Simpson, Gooding Jr. joked, “No. I just saw his tweets saying my head wasn’t big enough to play him.”

Simpson wasn’t the only topic of conversation Gooding Jr. brought up. He also addressed the rash of sexual assault and misconduct accusations being revealed in his own industry.

Referencing “that Spider-man movie,” Gooding Jr. quoted the famous line, “With great power, comes great responsibility.” He then added that “it’s just the beginning” of more revelations to come.