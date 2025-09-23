Noggin Is Coming Back

Remember Noggin, the educational channel focused on kids and teenagers? Well, it’s coming back in a whole new way.

The channel, originally founded by Nickelodeon and Sesame Workshop, was sold to Viacom (which was later purchased by Paramount) in 2002. The channel went off the air in 2009 but was reborn as a streaming service in 2015, before Paramount once again shut the channel down last year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, Noggin’s former CEO Kristen Kane announced that Paramount sold her the brand, making Noggin an entirely independent company.

According to a statement from Kane, the company will relaunch in three phases.

First, Noggin will relaunch “Nogginville,” an app/website full of minigames and an explorable town. Think the websites of Nickelodeon or Disney Channel in the early 2000s and you’ve got a good example of what’s going on.

Next, the company will relaunch its streaming service. Initially, it will license content before commissioning its own shows. The company is “the company is looking to ink acquisition deals with digital-first creators who make niche content from cooking to fashion to music and more,” says an article about the company’s plans.

Finally, Noggin will create live, location-based experiences that will bring the games in the app to life; for example, a Noggin-branded kids cooking school.

“We want Noggin to come to a town near you. It’s mostly like a place where kids can be with other kids on their own—supervised, safe, just doing their thing,” Kane said.

The new Noggin app and streaming service is currently in beta as of August 26.