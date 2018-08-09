Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Nico Tortorella to Host MTV’s US Version of ‘Just Tattoo of Us’

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Younger’s Nico Tortorella have been tapped to host MTV‘s US version of Just Tattoo of Us.

According to Deadline, the pair will lead the newly adapted series which follows pairs of friends and family members who design tattoos for one another that are not revealed until after they are permanently inked.

Polizzi is most well-known for her time on another MTV series, The Jersey Shore, which recently came back for a reunion series titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The second season of the reboot will begin airing on Friday, Aug. 23.

Tortorella has appeared in a handful of films — such as Lifetime’s Menendez: Blood Brothers and Scream 4 — but he is most recognizable as Josh on TV Land’s hit series Younger.

In May, the actor spoke with A Plus about his role and shared what his “favorite thing” about playing Josh is.

“My favorite thing about Josh is just the expression of his heart,” Tortorella said. “I think a lot of that comes from me and how I live my life, but I get to play a watered-down version of it on TV and I get to hang out with this cast that has become my family.”

“We shoot three months out of the year and it really has become like a summer camp for us every year,” he added. “We spend three months together, pretty much all day every day, and then go back to our normal life — quote unquote normal, you know what I mean.”

He also spoke about how he and his personal life have influenced his character, as well as “a few different characters on the show.”

“I think that the freedom at which I live my life has influenced a lot of Josh’s spontaneity and impulsive behavior. But I think, even more so, going back to his heart and leading with love — so much of that lives in Josh,” Tortorella explained. “I mean, he’s a lot more heteronormative and tortured, not that those two things go hand-in-hand at all. [Laughs] It’s a different version, but it’s absolutely influenced.”

“I mean, I’m not going to lie, I did have a conversation with Darren [Star, the creator of Younger] at the beginning of the season being like, ‘OK, when is Josh getting a boyfriend? When is Josh getting a trans girlfriend? Like, c’mon, let’s switch it up a little bit.’ And, as much as Darren loves the idea, he’s like ‘it would just be too easy to do that. It would be way too easy to make Josh like Nico. It’s a cop-out.’ I understand that fully.”

At this time, no premiere date for Just Tattoo of Us has been set.