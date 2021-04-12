'NCIS': Why Jessica Knight Actress Katrina Law Seems So Familiar

✖

NCIS fans may have recently experienced the "I know I've seen this actor before but I don't know where" phenomenon with the arrival of Katrina Law, who joined the show as NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight for the last few episodes of Season 18. Prior to her role on NCIS, Law had a long-running role on Arrow, playing Nyssa al Ghul from 2014-2020.

She has also had roles on Hawaii Five-0, Magnum P.I., The Oath, Sacred Lies, Training Day, Spartacus, The Resistance and a number of other television shows. Prior to Law's introduction on NCIS, series star Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, gave fans a look at her character, posting a photo of himself, Law and Emily Wickersham (Eleanor Bishop) on set. "Friday fun fact: When you spend a Friday morning delivering copious amounts of medical exposition, it’s made much easier if you have [Emily Wickersham] and [Katrina Law] as scene partners," his caption read.

In March, Deadline reported that Law would be joining the show as Knight, who was described as a "formidable REACT Team agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and handles daily high-risk operations with skill and precision. Sharp, athletic and tough, she was raised by a single mother and had to fight for everything in life and is damn good at it. Fiercely tenacious and with a wry sense of humor, Jessica is married to a stay-at-home dad who is raising their infant son." Season 19 of NCIS has not been confirmed by CBS, but should the show be renewed, Law could potentially become a series regular.

Along with Law, multiple actors made their NCIS debuts during Season 18 including Victoria Platt, who was introduced in Season 18, Episode 1 as Special Agent Veronica ‘Ronnie’ Tyler, and Zane Holtz, who arrived during Episode 11 as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. NCIS also recently welcomed another familiar face in Pam Dawber, the real-life wife of series star Mark Harmon, who began a four-episode arc earlier this month playing Marcie Warren, described by the show as "a seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth."