'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon's Dad Had Standout Sports Career You Didn't Know About

NCIS fans are well aware of star Mark Harmon's history as a standout athlete for the UCLA Bruins. However, many don't realize that his father was also wildly successful. Tom Harmon won the Heisman Trophy, became the first-overall pick in the NFL Draft, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

According to the Heisman Trophy website, Tom was an outstanding athlete during his high school years. He played for Horace Mann High and earned 14 varsity letters. He was named all-state quarterback twice, and he was captain of the basketball team. Tom also won the 100-yard dash and the 200-yard low hurdles at the state finals during his senior year.

#TBT: Nobody could stop Tom Harmon — not even fans running onto the field. ✊ 🎥: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/RzTvn7Frbd — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 11, 2019

Following his high school career, Tom headed to the University of Michigan and made a major impact on the football field. He primarily played running back but also contributed to the team in several other ways. Tom scored 33 touchdowns during his career, kicked two field goals, kicked 33 extra points, and threw 16 touchdown passes. He gained a combined 3,438 yards rushing and passing while also spending two years as a member of the varsity basketball team.

Tom's biggest contribution came during the final game of his Michigan career. He was instrumental in a 40-0 victory over rival Ohio State. Tom ran for three touchdowns, threw two more, and kicked four extra points. However, these were only a few of the ways in which he made an impact. Tom also intercepted three passes and punted three times for an average of 50 yards.

Tom led the nation in scoring both 1939 and 1940 while earning the honor of All-American each year. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1940, as well as the Maxwell Award. Tom was ultimately selected as the first overall pick in the 1941 NFL draft, but he did not make an impact on professional football immediately due to World War II.

The former Michigan standout served four years as a fighter pilot, earning the Silver Star and Purple Heart. Following the war's end, Tom joined the Los Angeles Rams and spent two seasons with the NFL team. According to Pro Football Reference, he appeared in 22 games, starting four, and rushed for a combined 542 yards and three touchdowns. Tom also added three more scores on pass plays.

While his NFL career was not long, Tom still remained heavily involved in sports. He became a broadcaster and reported on several important events for ABC, NBC, and CBS among many others. Tom helped cover the Olympics and the Rose Bowl. He also covered Los Angeles Raiders football games until he passed away in 1990.