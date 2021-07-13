'NCIS' Shows Shunned at Emmys 2021, Including 'New Orleans' and 'Los Angeles' Spinoffs

✖

Now that the 2021 Emmy nominations are out, NCIS fans have learned that now of the franchise's shows including the New Orleans and Los Angeles spinoffs, picked up and nods. Notably, NCIS has yet to win an Emmy, though it has been nominated a few times. Back in 2005 actor Charles Durning garnered a nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for a small, brief role he had on the show.

Stunt coordinator Diamond Farnsworth has also been nominated for his work on the show, grabbing Outstanding Stunt Coordination nods in 2008 and 2013. As for the spinoffs, NCIS: LA has been nominated once, in the Outstanding Stunt Direction category. NCIS: New Orleans, which has since been canceled, did not grab any Emmy nominations during its time, but it did get a couple of People's Choice Award nominations. The third NCIS spinoff, Hawai'i, is currently in production on its first season, so time will tell whether it picks up any Emmy recognition in the future.

The more you know. The new season of #NCIS premieres Monday, September 20th. pic.twitter.com/FJkVk26Ani — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) July 12, 2021

NCIS Season 18 ended with Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, in peril, with many fans wondering where the show will go from here. There had been some speculation that Gibbs may not return for the show's 19th season, but it was reported in April that he would be. While Harmon is coming back for another season of NCIS, actress Emily Wickersham, who played Ellie Bishop, announced in May that she would not be returning.

In a social media post last month, Wickersham shared some photos of herself from the show's set, and shared her news. "Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later."

She added, "This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget."

Wickersham concluded her message, "Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly." Notably, fans can watch past seasons of NCIS on Paramount+.