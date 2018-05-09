‘NCIS’: How Abby Said Goodbye to Gibbs

Gibbs might not have gotten the goodbye he wanted from Abby Sciuto, but NCIS viewers were still in tears.

After solving the case for who tried to kill Abby (Pauley Perrette), and successfully killed Reeves (Duane Henry), it was time for the fan-favorite forensic scientist to say goodbye.

Rather than having an emotional heart-to-heart, viewers watch as Gibbs read a note from Abby.

“Hey, Gibbs. You’re probably wondering what’s with the retro communication. Truth is, I chickened out. I was afraid that if you asked me to stay, I might waiver because there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you. When I think back on when things in my life got difficult you were always there to tell me that it would be okay. And it would be because you would make it okay. But Gibbs, Reeves is gone and it’s not something anyone can fix. Not even you. I hope you know what you mean to me, Gibbs. Every moment, every lesson, every hug. I’m thankful for it all. No matter what we faced over the years, there was only ever one thing I needed to hear from you.”

After reading, he looks out his window and sees Abby standing there, leading to sign to her that he loved her. Then Abby is seen packing up her belonging in the lab.

During the episode, viewers saw the resolution to last week’s cliffhanger about whether or not Abby (Pauley Perrette) died after her and Clay Reeves (Duane Henry) got mugged.

After the realization that Marine Sergeant Robert King (Peter Jason) was behind the attack, Abby confronts him and slips cyanide into his coffee, telling him “Kate. Jenny. Dorneget. Ziva. Reeves. I am tired of my hero friends dying while villains like you get to live.”

Offering to save his life if he confessed to ordering Clay’s death, Abby continued: “Sometimes you have to get your hands dirty to get the job done.” Later it’s revealed she actually spiked his drink with more caffeine instead of cyanide.

Later, Abby announces her decision to not return to NCIS.

“I remember what you said about honoring you mother, and I’m gonna make that happened,” Perrette says while visiting Reeves’ corpse. “I promise I’m not gonna let you down, Clay.”

She then breaks the news to her teammates, who are sad but supportive of her decision.

“I’m gonna escort his body [to his hometown] tomorrow and make the arrangements,” she says. “I’m not coming back. I’m leaving NCIS. Clay died saving my life, and I owe him a debt, and I intend to see it through.

She adds, “Clay always wanted to start a charity in honor of his mom and since he’s not here to make that happen, I will. I know you may not understand, but it’s something I have to do, not just for him, for me.”

She continued, “It wasn’t an easy decision. You guys are my family and this is my home, but you have to go with your gut and my gut is telling me that I have to go.”

And when McGee said he didn’t think he could say goodbye to her, she said, “It’s not goodbye for good, it’s goodbye for now.”

