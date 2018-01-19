Drew Carey to Guest Star in ‘NCIS'

Drew Carey is headed to NCIS.

The longtime host of The Price Is Right is set to guest star on the CBS procedural as retired Marine Sgt. John Ross in the episode "Handle with Care," scheduled to air in early March according to Deadline.

Ross ships care packages to active-duty servicemen every day. He becomes the lead suspect in a murder case after one of his care packages contains cookies laced with cyanide. A loyal and honorable veteran, Ross is determined to help Gibbs and the team locate the real culprit and clear his name.

"With the casting of John Ross, a retired Marine, we needed an actor who could play the outgoing, passionate side of the character but also the dark reality that he is still haunted from being a prisoner of war for many years," NCIS showrunners Frank Cardea and George Schenck told Deadline. "We are thrilled to have Drew Carey, who served in the Marine Reserves, as a Marine portray this complex role and look forward to fans seeing him in this powerful and heart-warming episode."

Carey has served as host of CBS' The Price Is Right since 2007, following the exit of former host Bob Barker. The Price Is Right, now in its 46th season, is network television's No. 1 daytime show and received a two-season renewal last June, according to Deadline.

He previously starred in his own sitcom, The Drew Carey Show, and also served as host of the U.S. version of the ABC improv series, Whose Line Is It Anyway?