NBC Renews ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ for Season 3

Ellen’s Game of Games has officially been renewed for a third season at NBC.

Ellen DeGeneres’ light-hearted game show will be back for for another season, according to a report by Deadline. The renewal comes just over a week after Ellen’s Game of Games returned to the air on Tuesday, Jan. 8. It got off to a strong start, taking the number one spot in the ratings against the competition on other networks.

Ellen’s Game of Games expands on many segments and contests from DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, with other elements thrown in for good measure.



It takes silly concepts to extreme heights, subjecting contestants to trivia, physical challenges and hilarious punishments. The idea was something or a risk at first, but the President of NBC’s Alternative and Reality Group, Meredith Ahr, is glad that they took it.

“We are delighted that America has wholeheartedly embraced this wildly entertaining and unpredictable show,” she said. “Ellen’s signature humor, coupled with the clever twists she and the producers bring to each hilarious moment, puts Game of Games in a league of its own. We can’t wait to get started on season three.”

DeGeneres is an executive producer on the show as well as the host. She tends to keep a remarkably calm demeanor, even as she is making contestants play Blindfolded Music Chairs, strain against bungee cords tying them together or answer questions while suspended in mid-air.

Ellen’s Game of Games kicked off in December of 2017 with the promise of just six episodes. Before long, NBC added two more. It was reportedly ranked the number one new alternative show of the season among adults from ages 18 to 49. The show kept growing, and after just a couple of successful weeks, the network ordered a second season with 13 total episodes.

Season 2 debuted last Tuesday and took over its time slot. That was no small task, either, as it was up against network staples such as NCIS on CBS and The Conners on ABC. The premiere got a 1.5 Nielsen rating, taking considerable jumps in the following days as people watched it on DVRs and streaming devices. It ended up with 7.4 million total viewers.

This week, the show did even better with a 1.7 rating, and NBC is not letting that money-maker go anywhere. So far, there is no exact word on how many episodes the third season will have, nor when it might hit the air. No matter what, fans are excited to see the games go on.



Ellen’s Game of Games airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.