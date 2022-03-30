Melora Hardin Talks New Hallmark Romantic Comedy ‘Love, Classified’ (Exclusive)

Fresh off her time on Dancing With the Stars, multitalented actress and singer Melora Hardin is heading into the world of Hallmark and giving PopCulture.com a sneak peek at her new role. After wrapping filming this past winter, the romantic comedy is set to premiere on April 16 on Hallmark. Portraying a romance novelist who reenters the lives of her adult children as they find love on their own path, Hardin tells PopCulture she is most excited about her first foray into the beloved made-for-TV movies from the network.

“I really love that Hallmark’s trying to expand their brand a little bit; obviously keeping what makes Hallmark special, which is all about feel good and good movies about love and feeling good. But it’s less formulaic,” she said of the film written by Lynn Sternberger, one of the writers of her former series, The Bold Type. “She is so talented and I think when I read the script, I just thought, this is just a really fun character. My character, Amelia Bloom, she’s a romance novelist and she kind of comes in like like a whirlwind. She has this intention to heal her relationship with her older children, her grown children. It’s very good.” Adding how the film is “really so sweet,” Hardin says it’s a feel-good movie about healing a relationship with one’s children and finding some kind of closure and peace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sharing how she is a fan of romantic comedies herself, Hardin reveals the recipe for a good rom-com is all about the “chemistry” between its characters. “I think it’s great when things look like they’re going to fail. When there’s obviously a spark, it looks like they’re going to fail and then they succeed. I think that’s one of the things that makes a romantic comedy work,” she said.

Further stating how Hallmark’s romantic comedies have become an enduring staple of TV thanks to the network formula, Hardin is excited to be a part of the universe. Further stating how with the films being ” so feel good,” it’s a big reason everyone loves watching them. “I think people really want to be uplifted and I think, to be able to count on that, to be able to count on knowing that you’re going to get a feel-good experience, it’s sort of like you know you’re going to get to have that hug, almost. There’s something comforting about it and warm about it,” she said. “Hallmark is an extraordinary brand. I think, in 2018, they made more movies at Hallmark than all the studios combined.”

With The Office alum excited for the premiere next month, is this relationship with Hallmark just the start of more festive-themed movies for her? “You never know. You never know. I’m directing a lot now, so I’ve been talking to them about potentially directing something for them,” she said. “They have a streaming network, so who knows what we’re going to come up with together. They were lovely to work with. I enjoyed every minute of it. I think they enjoyed me. So, we mutually admiration club there. So, you never know how that’s going to expand or transform or continue.”

Love, Classified premieres April 16 on Hallmark at 8 p.m. ET. For more on this exclusive, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest in entertainment and movie news.