Mayim Bialik Reveals How Long She’s Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik doesn’t want to leave the Jeopardy! stage anytime soon. As the Big Bang Theory alum continues her stint as temporary host, she opened up about her future with the long-running game show on Sunday, revealing that she would love to stay on as Jeopardy!‘s permanent host, something that may not be too much of a high hope.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Bialik on the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet night, where the star dished all about her time on the game show. While Bialik admitted that she is currently only signed on to serve as Jeopardy! host through Friday, May 6, she isn’t ruling out staying signed on for longer. Asked if she would like to host full-time, the actress said, “I would love that. I like to say, I’ve lived season to season, since I was about 13 years old. So, what I know is I’m hosting until May 6, and beyond that, hopefully.” Bialik added that hosting Jeopardy! full-time, which would make her the first full-time female host, it would be an honor.

“I think being a female is its own mark. My grandparents were immigrants to this country, so I think for me, being in two generations being a woman and a host in that iconic role blows my mind,” she said, adding that she has already received the blessing of late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek’s family. “I got to meet them when we dedicated the stage and just feel so humbled around them. I want to only honor. You can’t match him, so there’s no need to try, but do it continuously, and have their blessing and feel what they are doing is supporting that legacy.”

After Bialik was tapped to host primetime Jeopardy! specials and spinoffs, it was confirmed that she would also be taking on temporary hosting duties for Jeopardy! following Mike Richards’ departure from the position amid several controversies surrounding him. When asked about her guest hosting Jeopardy!, Bialik told PopCulture.com, “it’s something I did with tremendous humility and respect for him and just, I mean, I had an unbelievable time. My brain really works the way Jeopardy! brain needs to work.”

Bialik is currently only signed on to host a handful of episodes of Jeopardy! Her episodes began airing in mid-September. Jeopardy! has not commented on what will happen after Bialik’s upcoming May 6-end date or if they will possibly sign Bialik on for more episodes.