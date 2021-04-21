'Mayans M.C.' Star Speaks out on Character's Possible Death

✖

Mayans M.C. star Richard Cabral who portrays the beloved character of Coco, is opening up about the tragic scene fans witnessed at the end of episode seven. Tuesday's episode did not shy away from violence as the Santo Padre charter has now started a war with two other chapters who share the same kutte, but Coco was seemingly nowhere to be found alongside his brothers. He's not only going to have to answer to his club, but viewers are now wondering if he'll even be able to live to see the day. Spoilers ahead on Season 3, episode 7.

"I can't tell you what happens!" he told Entertainment Weekly. "Humanity has only two options: you can choose to live or to die. That's it, and that's the choice he will be forced with. Up to this point, he's been on a trajectory of death. He's been numbing his pain all this time, so by the end of the episode, he is faced with those two choices."

Since Season 3 started, fans of the popular FX series have witnessed several characters beyond their biker club, from their childhood to past traumas. With Coco, he's struggled to hold on to life outside of drugs, even stealing from his own club just to keep himself alive. At the end of Season 2, Coco suffered an eye injury after the Mayans were attacked by the Vatos Malditos and since then, has been struggling with it. Turning to heroin as a way to numb the pain, there's a lot of question surrounding his character's future. According to the 36-year-old, there is beauty in the darkness of where Coco is at.

"During these moments of chaos, we fail to see the beauty," he explained. "When you're a human being, you don't just want to live in the murky waters; you live for those moments of happiness. Episode 306 was a true manifestation of that. Even in the darkness, there's some joy. Seeing Coco feeling carefree, even for a moment, was such a beautiful scene to shoot. I'm really grateful to Elgin James for incorporating that moment, especially with all the challenges that were ahead."

If Coco makes it through and lives, there will be hell to pay with his club for not being there the night of the brawl — and that's not including them potentially finding out he stole heroin from the group to send to Meth Mountain. "His commitment to the club is his priority, so him not being there is inexcusable. Being part of an M.C. is not like being in a fraternity where you come and go as you please. A true commitment to the organization is non-negotiable." Adding, "He should have his phone on him and when he got that text he should've done like everyone else and answered up. Anyone who doesn't do that will have to be reckoned with. EZ (JD Pardo) got shot, people are possibly getting hurt and maybe even dying. Everybody has to be there and if you're not, that's a problem."