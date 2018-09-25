‘Mayans M.C.’ Welcomes Chucky From ‘Sons of Anarchy’ in Episode 2

One of Sons of Anarchy‘s quirkiest characters returned for Mayans M.C., making a brief cameo during episode 2.

Spoilers ahead of Mayans M.C. episode 2.

As the Mayans ride through town searching for information of the rebels targeting Galindo cartel leader Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino), a subplot emerges surrounding potential family secrets in Johnny “El Coco” Cruz’s (Richard Cabral) personal life — which hilariously features an unexpected moment with Michael Ornstein’s Chucky.

As the hunt intensifies, the Mayans question a man, who believes he is being targeted for filming an adult movie with who he believes to be Coco’s little sister, not knowing she was 16. At first Coco seems upset by the news, and the club makes the man agree to a new business deal that benefits them to make up for the humiliation.

But when they walk away from the discussion, Coco and the club share a laugh as he reveals he only has two older sisters.

The story does not stop there, however, as we see Coco later working in a scrapyard, called the Romero Brothers Scrap and Salvage, and when he walks into the office viewers catch a glimpse of Chucky’s familiar prosthetic hands.

Coco tells the Sons of Anarchy fan-favorite that he needs to make a call, which Chucky replies with “absolutamente,” which is Spanish for absolutely.

Chucky leaves the room, and Coco sits in the office computer and pulls up the NSFW website. After some sick searching he stumbles upon a video titled “Jailbait gets taco-stuffed” featuring the face of a young woman as the thumbnail.

Coco stares at the image for a few seconds, with an expression that leads to the assumption he recognizes the young girl. However not much context is given since Chucky barges into the room to let Coco know he’s needed outside.

After the coast is clear, Chucky goes to the computer and finds the website Coco was looking at. He looks for a second and delivers his beloved line from Sons of Anarchy.

“I accept that,” he says in Spanish.

Fans of Sons of Anarchy will remember Chucky as a prison friend of Otto’s who SAMCRO agrees to protect after he is released for a large sum of money from the Triad. He famously had all but his index fingers cut off during the original series after the Triad got tired of his compulsive disorder which led him to touch himself inappropriately at inopportune times.

Luckily, Gemma Teller-Morrow (Katey Sagal) came to the rescue and bought the prosthetic hands for Chucky on eBay.

As to what brought Chucky to Southern California in the three years since the events of the Sons of Anarchy finale? That remains to be seen as Mayans M.C. airs new episodes Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX