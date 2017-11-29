‘Today’ Anchor Matt Lauer’s Inappropriate Behavior ‘May Not Have Been an Isolated Incident’

NBC terminated Matt Lauer after a single complaint of sexual misconduct by a colleague, but the network suggests there may be more victims.

In NBC Chairman Andy Lack’s statement on the firing of the veteran host, he claimed the sexual misconduct report filed by a colleague gives reason to believe the situation “may not have been an isolated incident.”

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” Lack wrote in a memo to NBC employees, which was read on Today‘s broadcast Wednesday morning.

Lack noted that while it is the first complaint against Lauer in his more than two decades with the network, executives were given “reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

The initial complaint was reportedly filed by a female colleague who claims Lauer behaved inappropriately toward her at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Page Six TV co-host and Variety reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister claimed she and a colleague had been working on a story to expose multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Lauer. NBC knew about the story, she wrote on Twitter.

At @Variety, @RaminSetoodeh & I had been working on a Matt Lauer story for months and NBC was aware. There are multiple women we’ve spoken to with far-ranging accusations against Lauer. The power of journalism has never been more evident with this cultural change. — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) November 29, 2017

CNN reports the New York Times was also developing a story on the long-time NBC News host.

The anonymous accuser came forward Monday evening with her complaint against Lauer, according to Page Six. Another source said Lack made the decision to fire the 59-year-old on Tuesday evening.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” Lack’s statement read.

Lauer’s termination comes one week after CBS This Morning host Charlie Rose was terminated from another major network for complaints of sexual misconduct.