Major FX Drama Gets a Sequel Series

One of FX’s most popular originals is getting a sequel series next year.

The currently untitled Snowfall spinoff will see Gail Bean and Isaiah John reprise their roles as Wanda and Leon Simmons. It will premiere next year on FX and Hulu.

Snowfall‘s follow-up series has been developing for a long time at FX, with Deadline reporting the news of the sequel all the way back in 2023.

The original series was one of FX’s biggest hits in the late 2010s, as it ran for six seasons and 60 episodes from 2017 until 2023.

It centered around an African-American crime family led by young drug dealer Franklin Saint (a then-unknown Damson Idris) as they navigated through the crack epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles. The series also explored the CIA’s role in the epidemic and the organization’s fight against communism through the eyes of CIA operative Teddy McDonald (played by Carter Hudson).

The spin-off series will focus on 1990s Los Angeles soon after the events of the original series. The official synopsis says the series “revolves around a recovering addict who strives to take West Coast rap mainstream — while gang wars erupt and record labels move to exploit hip hop culture for their own gain.”

All six seasons of Snowfall are streaming on Hulu now.