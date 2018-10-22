‘Magnum P.I.’: Higgins Confronts Magnum About His Playboy Antics in Monday Night Preview

In this week’s episode of Magnum P.I., Thomas Magnum has a party on one of Masters’ boats and Juliet Higgins is not happy about it.

Magnum’s friend TC (Stephen Hill) asks Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to investigate a friend who is accused of murder. The friend is the father of a young football player TC coaches.

However, at one point in the episode, Magnum and his friends have a party on one of Masters’ boats. The next morning, Higgins (Perdita Weeks) confronts Magnum about having to clean up their mess and hoping to curb his playboy ways.

“I was working a case,” Magnum pleaded.

“Oh please. Empty beer bottles. Pizza boxes. A bikini top hanging from the mast,” a skeptical Higgins replied.

“Yeah… friends stopped by. She’s European. They don’t like tops,” Magnum said with a smirk.

“Spare me. This mess is your responsibility Magnum. You and you alone need to sterilize the area with extreme prejudice,” Higgins replied. “Unless, of course, you want me to inform Mr. Masters that his ‘personal security consultant’ hijacked his boat?”

“No, no… we don’t want that. I will clean the boat.”

“Splendid,” Higgins said as she called Masters’ dogs and walked away.

The new episode also features singer Cyndi Lauper in a mysterious role. It is also the first to hit the air since CBS announced Friday it was picking up Magnum P.I. for a full season. The series has been averaging 9 million viewers on Monday, a 50 percent jump from the same timeslot during last season.

Magnum P.I. also stars Zachary Knighton as Rick Wright, Amy Hill as Kumu and Tim Kang as Detective Gordon Katsumoto. The show follows the same format as the original Tom Selleck series, although Hernandez recently said showrunner Peter M. Lenkov told him it was important not to be trying to replicate Selleck’s performance.

“It’s a recipe for disaster to try to replace Tom, so they, obviously, wanted to go in a different direction and still capture the essence of what he was and what he brought to the show, which was that charm that he had,” he told Parade. “So, I think, for Peter, it was more something intangible, the charm element. He thought that I could bring that to the character. So, I was very flattered.”

Next week’s episode, “Death Is Only Temporary,” also features a special guest star. Ben Vereen plays an aging tycoon with dementia who asks for Magnum’s help.

New episodes of Magnum P.I. air Mondays on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Karen Neal/CBS