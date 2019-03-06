Luke Perry: ‘Riverdale’ Dedicates Upcoming Episodes to Star Following His Death

Following Luke Perry’s tragic death, Riverdale will be dedicating its upcoming episodes to the star.

The move was announced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who developed the series and serves as an executive producer. Perry starred in Riverdale as Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews.

“Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote “Tonight’s episode of [Riverdale] finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

Aguirre-Sacasa spoke out about Perry’s death previously, saying, “So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor.”

“Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about…everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends,” he added.

In a more formal statement, Aguirre-Sacasa and the other executive producers jointly expressed their sadness over the loss of Perry.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” the statement read. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.”

“A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness,” the statement went on to say. “Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart also tweeted about Perry’s passing, writing, ” I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss.”

The next new episode of Riverdale airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.