Legendary ABC Sitcom Is Getting Another Reboot

A spell has been cast on a legendary ABC show for another reboot.

Deadline reports that Fox is developing a reimagining of Bewitched.

The series comes from writer and executive producer Judalina Neira, executive producer Doug Robinson, and Sony Pictures Television. Neira signed an overall deal with Sony TV in early 2024, and the Bewitched reboot marks her first project under the deal via her Famous Last Words Productions. The reboot was internally at Sony TV and was shopped around over the summer when Fox took it in. Sony TV will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

In the potential new series, “whose tone is described as heartfelt, though they come from two wildly different worlds — he’s a human, she’s a witch — for Samantha and Darrin, it’s love at first sight. But in order to be together, they’ll have to navigate their disapproving parents, walk a tightrope of cultural clashes, and bridge the divides between their families and worlds.”

Premiering in 1964, Bewitched centered on a witch who marries an ordinary mortal man and vows to lead the life of a typical suburban wife. The series was the second-highest-rated show in the country during its debut season and stayed in the top 10 for the first three seasons. Bewitched ran for eight seasons, ending in 1972. Created by Sol Saks, it starred Elizabeth Montgomery, Dick York, Agnes Moorehead, Dick Sargent, and David White.

A short-lived spinoff, Tabitha, centering on Samantha and Darrin’s titular daughter, aired on ABC in 1977. The reimagined series is the latest Bewitched reboot. Most recently, it was announced in 2023 that Sony Pictures Television Kids would be producing an animated series centering on Samantha and Darrin’s daughter Tabitha as a teenager. In 2018, ABC bought a pilot for a single-camera remake from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, but it never moved forward. CBS and NBC have also tried their hand at reboots that never got past the planning stages. So one can only hope that Fox has better luck.

Additional information on the new Bewitched series has not been revealed, but more details are likely to be announced in the coming months. All seasons of the original series are streaming on Hulu and Disney+, so fans will be able to keep occupied until a new one possibly lands in the future.