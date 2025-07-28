Legendary ’90s Show Getting a Netflix Reboot

By Greg Berlanti’s and Netflix’s powers combined, Captain Planet is making a return to television.

Deadline reports that Netflix has beaten out all of its competitors to produce Berlanti’s long-rumored live-action adaptation of Captain Planet and the Planeteers.

The series hails from Berlanti’s company, Berlanti Productions, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s company, Appian Way.

DiCaprio’s company was working on a live-action Captain Planet movie all the way back in 2016, with Glen Powell attached to write and star in the film for Paramount. That version never came to fruition, and now Glen Powell is an A-list star thanks to movies like Top Gun: Maverick, making his return for a TV series unlikely.

Tara Hernandez (Mrs. Davis) will write the script for the series.

Captain Planet and the Planeteers is one of the most iconic animated series from the 90s. It ran on TBS for six seasons from 1990 to 1992. In the series, five young people with special powers can merge together into one being named Captain Planet, who spends his time saving the Earth from all sorts of environmental disasters.

The series is well-known for its environmentalist perspective, with each episode revolving around some sort of global crisis that could cause harm to local nature, wildlife, or something of that nature. Additionally, each episode is bookended by a “Planeteer Alert” clip, where real-life environmental issues are discussed so that viewers can be part of ‘the solution’ rather than part of ‘the pollution.’