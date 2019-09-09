‘Law & Order: SVU’ Books ‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter for Season 21 Episode

Law & Order: SVU is welcoming a familiar face for Modern Family fans in Season 21. Actress Ariel Winter will be making a guest appearance on the long-running NBC crime procedural, with paparazzi catching series star Mariska Hargitay filming alongside her in New York City on Tuesday. She is set to make an appearance on the show with an episode of the upcoming new season in the drama series.

The news comes a few days after Winter teased she was working on a new project, as well as showing off her new red hair, on Instagram. “Filming something new that I’m really excited about,” she teased on the caption at the time.

According to E! News, Winter’s episode will air in fall 2019 and will report explore newest techniques and methods used to help victims disclose their trauma and remember important details to help police investigate crimes.

Winter joins a long list of Hollywood celebrities who have guest starred on the beloved NBC drama series. Most recently rapper Snoop Dogg made an unforgettable appearance in an episode last season. The show also recently announced American Gods and Deadwood star, Ian McShane will be guest starring in an episode in Season 21.

Winter’s new gig comes as Modern Family is preparing for the premiere of its 11th and final on season on ABC, with Winter previously telling fans she is looking forward to going for new projects after reaching the comedy series’ bittersweet end.

SVU Season 21 secures the NBC drama series as the longest-running scripted, live-action primetime series taking the record from Gunsmoke and the Law & Order flagship series, with 20 season each.

“We tip our cap to Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay and the amazing cast and crew of SVU, who now all go into the record book,” NBC Co-Chairmen Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks said in a statement in March when the show was renewed. “This incredible run is an example of what happens when producers, writers and actors all come together and create a show that, year after year, speaks to its audience in a powerful way. We couldn’t be more proud of this remarkable achievement.”

Mariska Hargitay, who has played Lt. Olivia Benson since the show began in 1999, said she is “deeply proud to be a part of this groundbreaking show, and humbled to make television history today.”

“The longevity and continued success of SVU is a testament not only to the show’s powerful storytelling and ability to connect with viewers, but to its necessity,” Hargitay said in a statement at the time. “We have told important stories for 20 years, and we will continue to tell them.”

SVU will return for its 21st season Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Modern Family will return for its final season Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.