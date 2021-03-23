'Law & Order: Organized Crime' to Feature More Recurring 'SVU' Characters

✖

Law & Order: Organized Crime debuts in less than two weeks, and we now know the series is set to feature more recurring SVU characters. According to TV Line, when Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler makes his triumphant return, his family will be with him. Kathy Stabler (Isabel Gillies) will be part of the show, as will the couple's children: daughter Kathleen (Allison Siko) and son Dickie (Jeffrey Scaperrotta).

Meloni appeared as Elliot Stabler on the first 12 Seasons of SVU, opposite series star Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson. A fan-favorite of the show's viewers, Meloni's depiction of Stabler garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2006 for best lead actor in a drama series. Meloni exited Law & Order: SVU in 2011, with Stabler being written off as having suddenly decided to retire from the NYPD. Since leaving SVU, Meloni has appeared in several other series, such as WGN America's Underground and SyFy's Happy!

Ten days until a reunion ten years in the making. An #SVU and #OrganizedCrime crossover premiere event, April 1 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/W9gGTnM56U — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) March 22, 2021

Meloni was initially scheduled to return as Stabler on the Season 22 premiere of Law & Order: SVU, but that changed due to the production issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. "These days, all plans are subject to change. And then they change again. And again. For now, we won't reintroduce Stabler until the night of his Organized Crime premiere," SVU showrunner Warren Leight tweeted in August. "[The SVU writers room] has to be NIMBLE this year."

In July, Meloni spoke with Entertainment Tonight about returning as Stabler, saying that "a certain piece just fell into place." He continued, "For me, there were just personal things that I was like, 'You know, now is a good time.' That was it. There was nothing secret. It just was effortlessly correct." Meloni added, "It's one of these [things where] I felt like I believed in the stars and all that… I'd go, 'Oh, the stars are telling me you know but because it was just right.'"

In addition to Meloni, Dylan McDermott will also star in Organized Crime, as will Tamara Taylor, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger. The series will also feature several recurring actors, such as Jaylin Fletcher, Charlotte Sullivan, Nick Creegan, and Ben Chase. Organized Crime will debut with an epic two-hour SVU crossover night on Thursday, April 1, at 9 p.m. ET.