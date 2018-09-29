‘Last Man Standing’ Takes Jabs at President Barack Obama in Season Premiere

Last Man Standing took on the tumultuous political climate and how many Americans are feeling about it during the season 7 premiere, throwing a dig at former President Barack Obama in the process.

During “Welcome Baxters,” Mike arrives at Kristen and Ryan’s house to pick up his grandson Boyd, but also with the mission to give his son-in-law a pep talk so he stops focusing on watching CNN and feeling distraught in the Trump era.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Boyd answers the door and then is called to dinner, with Ryan saying that he made him fried chicken, a shocking development considering Ryan’s liberal tendencies to only make healthy foods for his son.

“Why eat healthy?” Ryan asks. “The whole country is going to hell.”

“Oh God, you are in deep,” Mike says. “What happened to that whole thing about chickens are people too?”

“Don’t start with me, I’m not in the mood.” Ryan says, as Mike tries to talk to him but he turns on his TV to watch the news instead.

“I mean, how can you not watch TV when the whole world is going nuts… See? Another breaking news alert,” he adds.

Mike responds with a joke: “It’s almost like they’re deliberately forcing us to stay glued to our TVs.”

Ryan then shifts the conversation to Trump.

“I mean, how is it that one person can create such a mess?” he asks.

Mike responds with a dig at Obama’s presidency: “Well, a lot of people didn’t like the last eight years.”

“O.K., but at least your bad guy was a good guy,” Ryan responds, but Mike jokes about how attractive Obama was.

“And more importantly, he was attractive,” Mike jokes. “It’s always the pretty people that cause the trouble.”

“Are you making fun of me?” Ryan asks.

“Yes!” Mike responds. “Politicians, politics, they always change. Sometimes it’s my guys, sometimes it’s your morons.”

Ryan says: “O.K., but it is way worse now, and this is the world my son is going to have to grow up in.“

“Not if you keep feeding him fried chicken,” Mike jokes, before he tells him to think more about his family and less about things that he can’t control. And to try to turn off the TV and find a way to relax.

Given that Mike Baxter has always been a conservative character, the slight Obama diss was not really a surprise. And in a episode centered on the idea of having discussions despite disagreements, it fit the episode perfectly.

Last Man Standing airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.