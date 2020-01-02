‘Last Man Standing’ Returns Tonight: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Last Man Standing fans will be excited to learn that the hit Tim Allen sitcom returns tonight, and we have all the details on how to watch, what time it airs, and what channel to be tuned into! Last Man Standing’s 2020 premiere lands on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers will need to check their local listings to see which channel number that is their area, and viewers who choose to stream rather than watch TV live broadcast may want to look into live TV subscription options that are available from streaming services such as Hulu and Sling.

The time has come! 🥳#LastManStanding is back TONIGHT on @FOXTV at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/V0hJFz58js — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) January 2, 2020

In 2019, Last Man Standing co-star Jet Jurgensmeyer sat down with PopCulture.com and opened up about his time on the show. In the exclusive, he revealed how the cast members were all “so excited” for the series being renewed for another season by the network.

“Everybody is [because] it’s such a fun show to work on everybody that comes to work every day is happy to be at work,” he said. “It’s not like ‘Uh I have to go to work today,’ everybody’s excited because you’re gonna laugh every single day, everybody’s so much fun!”

The 14-year-old star also revealed that he likes to keep things fresh on-set, so occasionally he dances for the live studio audience in between shots.

“My thing is, I like to make people smile — it’s what I always like to say — and I get to do that through this show,” he said. “They always have music playing in between takes. I’m the kind of person that’s dancing in between takes, that’s me! Everybody’s laughing at me but that’s just me!”

Jurgensmeyer went on to share how he’s gained an immeasurable amount of experience from being on Last Man Standing, saying, “It’s hard to put into words what you learn, it’s kind of like, just experience in general on what to do in front of the live audience. It kind of happens during the live audience [portion] most of the time because you’re like, ‘Oh, okay, so this joke didn’t play as well with the audience as we thought it would,’ so we either change the joke or we say it a different way or we wait for a longer pause.”

Last Man Standing fans will want to tune in tonight to see what the new season holds for Jurgensmeyer and the rest of the cast.