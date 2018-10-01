‘Last Man Standing’ Alum Molly Ephraim: 8 Quick Facts to Know

Last Man Standing ran on ABC from 2011 until 2017, and for the entire original run of the show actress Molly Ephraim played Mandy Baxter.

Fans noticed, however, that when the show made its grand return by way of Fox, the actress played Mandy had changed.

Below, we have put together a quick list of facts to know about Ephraim, the original Mandy Baxter.

Beginnings

Ephraim was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1986, and grew up in Bucks County.

As a child she performed in stage shows at the Bucks County Playhouse, and later stared in plays at the Prince Music Theater and the Arden Theatre Company when she was older.

Broadway

In the early 2000s, Ephraim made her way to Broadway, first appearing in a revival of Into the Woods in 2002.

Her performance in that production was so well-received that she earned a Drama League Award nomination.

In 2004, she returned to Broadway in a revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

Princeton

Ephraim went on to attend Princeton University, eventually graduating in 2008 with a degree in Religious Studies.

While at the prestigious school, she was a member of the Triangle Club and performed in a number of shows the Princeton University Players and the Theatre Intime.

TV Career

In 2008, Ephraim began her TV career by appearing in an episode of Law & Order.

She later went on to pop up in an episode of Royal Pains before landing on Last Man Standing.

Film Star

In addition to the numerous TV shows she has appeared in, Ephraim has also starred in quite a few movies as well.

She appeared in the 2008 Disney comedy College Road Trip, alongside Donny Osmond and Martin Lawrence.

Ephraim also stared in 2010’s Paranormal Activity 2 and reprised her role in 2014’s Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones.

Last Man Standing

Finally, in 2011, Ephraim was cast on Last Man Standing.

She would go on to appear in 130 episodes on the series on ABC, but opted not to come back when it was revived by FOX for the 2018-2019 TV season.

Sexual Harassment Allegations

In September 2018, Ephraim opened up about sexual harassment that she encountered during her time at Princeton.

She explained that the Senate committee hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh — who was accused of sexual assault — reminded her of her own harassment.

“Until Kavanaugh, I’d almost forgotten that a bunch of my older male friends in college had a super funny inside joke for a couple months when I was a freshman: they were going to rape me,” she wrote in a tweet from her since-deleted Twitter account. “They made a doodle of it! A little stick figure me. Getting raped.”

Post-Last Man Standing

After Last Man Standing ended at ABC, Ephraim went on to star in a handful of episodes of both Halt and Catch Fire and Hulu’s Casual.

She can next be seen in the Jason Reitman film, The Front Runner, alongside Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J. K. Simmons and Alfred Molina.