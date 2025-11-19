Kevin Costner to Play Former President in New Series

Kevin Costner is circling the (fictional) Oval Office.

The Horizon: An American Saga star, 70, is reportedly in talks to play former U.S. President Bill Clinton in the upcoming political drama series United, Deadline reports.

The TV show is reportedly in early development and to be produced in collaboration with the United Nations, with Costner executive producing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

United is set to chronicle a UN mission to East Timor in 1999 and is being approached as an “ongoing series dramatizing true stories of the courage and sacrifice that humanitarian staff continuously make around the world.”

Chukwudi Iwuji is reportedly being eyed to play UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, but no other casting news has broken at this point. Producers for United include Appian Way, Onwards Studios and Prime Focus DNEG, with Fifth Season serving as the distributor. No additional details have been released at this time.

Costner has played numerous historical figures in his career, with the Oscar winner previously having played Eliot Ness in The Untouchables, the titular lawman in Wyatt Earp, and District Attorney Jim Garrison in JFK.

Clinton has been portrayed by a number of different actors over the years, including Clive Owen in American Crime Story: Impeachment, Dennis Quaid in The Special Relationship and both Darrell Hammond and Phil Hartman on Saturday Night Live.

Costner has most recently been absorbed in his sprawling four-part film epic Horizon: An American Saga, the first chapter of which premiered last year. The second iteration is awaiting a timeline for theatrical release following its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last year. Costner also starred in Taylor Sheridan’s hit series Yellowstone until partway through Season 5.