Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘I Ate Your Halloween Candy’ Prank Is More Wild Than Ever This Year

Jimmy Kimmel recently aired his annual “I Ate Your Halloween Candy” prank, and it is more wild than ever this year.

This marks the eighth anniversary of the challenge, wherein the Jimmy Kimmel Live host asks parents to film their children on the day after Halloween while they tell them that they ate all of the candy they received while Trick or Treating the night night before.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Every year the user-submitted clips produce some hilarious results, but this year things appeared to get particularly volatile.

Right off the bat, the very first clip shown features a little boy in his pajamas who gets visiblly angry when he hears that all of his candy was eaten. The next kid responds to the news by screeching as loud as he can.

Over the course of the nearly-five-minute clip, more than one child gets so upset that they lash out by hitting their parents. There are also plenty of tears shed throughout as well.

Arguably, the funniest clips are the ones with kids who reply to the news that their parents ate all their Halloween candy by telling them that they are “disappointed.”

After his mother tells him that she ate all his candy but that she loves him, one small boy replies, “I love you to, but I’m very disappointed.”

As always, there are also a few kids who do not get upset at all, opting to smile and tell their parents its OK rather than losing control and getting livid.

Finally, a handful of kids just flat out do not fall for the trick, with one saying to his parents, “Oh, no. This is fake. I know this. You have showed us the videos! I know!”

“Wait! Jimmy Kimmel! Do you know how many years do you think you’re going to get away with his?,” another child asked. “Sorry, kids. I guess we’ll find out!,” Kimmel replied.

Many Twitter user have commented on the clip, with some expressing that they take issue with the prank.

“Not a fan of being an internet social justice warrior but as a father of a 7 year old daughter I couldn’t imagine betraying the trust of my child over a cruel joke,” one person wrote, “This is NOT “in good fun”, it can have lasting effects on trust from your child.”

“Kids work hard for candy, sometimes overcoming stranger anxiety & shyness to do so. They are forced to hand it over to their parents for safekeeping,” someone else tweeted. “The parents betray their children’s trust. The child has no power & no control over any of this. How is this funny, Jimmy?“

Overall, however, most people appear to love the clips and are already looking forward to next years.