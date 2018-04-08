Jimmy Kimmel Infuriates LBGT Fans with ‘Homophobic Slurs’ at Sean Hannity and President Trump

Jimmy Kimmel is currently engaged in a heated Twitter feud with pundit Sean Hannity, but he may have gone a step too far.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host and the Fox News personality have been trading blows on social media, stemming from Hannity comparing Kimmel to disgraced film exec Harvey Weinstein.

Things came to a head when Kimmel made a couple of comments many are labelling as homophobic.

“When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump’s ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle?” Kimmel tweeted on Friday afternoon.

He soon followed up with another questionable remark while bickering about ratings.

“Don’t worry – just keep tweeting – you’ll get back on top! (or does Trump prefer you on bottom?)” Kimmel wrote. “Either way, keep your chin up big fella..XO.”

Several people in the tweet replies called out Kimmel for using implied gay intercourse as an insult. Many of the detractors were members/allies of the LGBT community, while some just wanted to pile on Kimmel after his flawed argument.

“I’m physically ill over you making gay a punchline in 2018,” Twitter user Scott Linnen wrote. “With all the hatred out there, this is how you get laughs [and retweets].”

Another user added, “The amount of venom you spit at the expense of gay people is disturbing, for someone who claims to be so open-minded. You can only claim the ‘It’s a joke’ for so long, dude.”

The Twitter feud follows on-air blows the pair have exchanged.

Hannity dedicated a segment to bashing Kimmel, who had recently mocked First Lady Melania Trump’s accent.

Kimmel replied with a response that is facing more scrutiny in the wake of these questionable tweets.

“Sean Hannity’s problem is that for eight years, while Obama was President, he was unable to get an erection,” Kimmel said. “For eight years, not one erection. And he tried everything … he tried looking at pictures of Paul Ryan with his shirt off. Didn’t work.”

He continued, “[Hannity] went to office Christmas parties with Bill O’Reilly. Nothing worked. But now that Trump is president, here’s the twist, Sean Hannity is unable to have anything but an erection. He’s had an erection since November of 2016. And it’s driving him mad. He’s lost his mind.”

